Poll: Most Ukrainians consider it necessary to continue armed resistance against Russia

Eighty-six percent of Ukrainians believe that their country should continue to fight Russia, even if it doesn't stop attacking Ukrainian cities; 10% think Ukraine should proceed to negotiations to stop the strikes as soon as possible, including if it implies making concessions to Russia, according to a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

The support for carrying on armed resistance is prominent in all parts of Ukraine, including Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts, which are subject to constant fire from Russian forces, according to the survey.

The institute did not talk to the residents of temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories and those citizens who left the country after Russia started its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.