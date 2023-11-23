Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Poll: 92% of Ukrainians believe Holodomor was genocide against Ukrainians

by Nate Ostiller November 23, 2023 3:39 PM 1 min read
The memorial to the victims of the Holodomor, a man-made famine in Soviet Ukraine from 1932 to 1933 that killed millions of Ukrainians, in Kyiv on Nov. 27, 2022. (Andre Luis Alves/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
An overwhelming majority of Ukrainians (92%) believe that the Holodomor famine was a genocide of the Ukrainian people, according to a poll by the Rating Sociology Group released on Nov. 23.

The Holodomor, a man-made famine that took place between 1932-33, occurred during Joseph Stalin's reign over the Soviet Union and caused an estimated 3.5 to 5 million Ukrainian deaths.

The Rating Sociology Group noted that when the same question was asked in 2010, 60% of respondents answered in the affirmative, illustrating the magnitude of the shift over the past 13 years.

In addition, the results of the 2023 poll revealed no significant deviations across age, and an absolute majority of respondents answered yes throughout Ukraine's regions.

The Ukrainian government has called on the international community to recognize the Holodomor as a genocide. Around 30 countries have taken this step so far, a figure which has increased since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Holodomor: Soviet Union’s man-made famine in Ukraine
Editor’s Note: This article contains graphic photos and descriptions. The Holodomor, which means “murder by starvation” in Ukrainian, is widely considered to be one of Ukraine’s most devastating national tragedies. A man-made famine brought on by the agricultural collectivization policies and acti…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexandra Keeler
Author: Nate Ostiller
