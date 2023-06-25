Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Polish PM: Poland strengthens defense on borders with Belarus and Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 25, 2023 8:39 PM 1 min read
Polish border guards near the new fence on the Polish-Belarusian border near the village of Nowdziel on June 30, 2022, in Podlaskie Voivodeship, Poland. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on June 25 that the Polish military had strengthened the defensive lines on the country's eastern borders with Belarus and more than 230 kilometers of the border with Russia's Kaliningrad Oblast in the northeast.

Morawiecki added that Poland is ‘closely monitoring’ the actions of  Russia's Wagner mercenary group after its recent day-long armed rebellion.

“We are aware of these threats and respond to them by anticipating attacks,” Morawiecki said.  “(Alexander) Lukashenko and (Vladimir) Putin can act in a very strange way. Those actions are still the subject of various analyzes and studies by us and our NATO allies."

“We’ve been dealing with a hybrid attack on the Polish border for two years now," Morawiecki said.

According to the prime minister, Poland's borders have been fortified specifically to prepare for an armored attack from the country's eastern neighbors.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
