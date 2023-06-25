Polish PM: Poland strengthens defense on borders with Belarus and Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on June 25 that the Polish military had strengthened the defensive lines on the country's eastern borders with Belarus and more than 230 kilometers of the border with Russia's Kaliningrad Oblast in the northeast.

Morawiecki added that Poland is ‘closely monitoring’ the actions of Russia's Wagner mercenary group after its recent day-long armed rebellion.

“We are aware of these threats and respond to them by anticipating attacks,” Morawiecki said. “(Alexander) Lukashenko and (Vladimir) Putin can act in a very strange way. Those actions are still the subject of various analyzes and studies by us and our NATO allies."

“We’ve been dealing with a hybrid attack on the Polish border for two years now," Morawiecki said.

According to the prime minister, Poland's borders have been fortified specifically to prepare for an armored attack from the country's eastern neighbors.