Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Hot topic, National, Volodymyr Zelensky, War, Russia
Edit post

Poland pledges support to Ukraine in face of Russian threat

by Sergiy Slipchenko January 21, 2022 10:07 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and President of Poland Andrzej Duda pose for a photo during their meeting in Warsaw, Poland on Jan. 20, 2022. (president.gov.ua)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky concluded a two-day visit to Poland, where he met with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Jan. 20.

After being brought up to date on Russia's looming threat of invasion, Duda pledged to stand with Ukraine.

"In the face of the (Russian) threat, Ukraine can count on Poland's support," said Duda's press secretary Jakub Komuch. "Ukraine's security is part of our own security."

The presidents warned Russia that aggression against Ukraine will be extremely costly, in terms of sanctions and troop casualties, in the event of an invasion.

According to Komuch, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was discussed as having a significant impact on Europe's energy security and the project that has "no serious defenders" in Ukraine or Poland.

Nord Stream 2 is an undersea gas pipeline from Russia to Germany allowing Russia to bypass Ukraine. If it’s allowed to operate, Ukraine can lose up to $2 billion in transit fees per year, as well as an important bargaining chip to hold back Russia’s aggression.

Zelensky said that during his visit, the two leaders discussed "security challenges, removal of obstacles in the transport sphere, strengthening of energy cooperation."

Ukraine and Poland have had a complicated relationship that dates back to the early 20th century. In the final years of World War II, the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) killed from 36,000 to 100,000 Poles, according to different estimates, in the historic region of Volhynia, most of which is now within western Ukraine.

While the Polish government and individual Ukrainian historians have called it a genocide, many in Ukraine have played down the killings, stating that both sides committed atrocities during the war. Several thousands of Ukrainians were also killed during the conflict.

The major cyberattack on Ukraine on Jan. 13, which was most likely perpetrated by Russia, came with a message in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish, claiming to be revenge for the UPA and "historical lands" including Volhynia.

Polish Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Łukasz Jasina called the cyberattack statement "a repeated attempt to destabilize Ukrainian-Polish relations."

Despite the historic disputes, lately Poland has been a strong supporter of Ukraine, as well as one of its largest trade partners and a provider of military assistance.

Sergiy Slipchenko
Sergiy Slipchenko
News reporter
Sergiy Slipchenko is a staff writer at the Kyiv Independent. He studied at York University in Toronto, Canada and worked as a reporter at the Kyiv Post.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.