Did the War End? Ep. 6: Night at the Museum — Art Theft During the War

July 7, 2022 4:48 pmby Anastasiia Lapatina and Agatha Gorski and Catarina Buchatskiy
Did the War End? Ep. 6: Night at the Museum — Art Theft During the War“Did the War End?” is the Kyiv Independent’s podcast that brings together three young Ukrainians exploring what it means to be a nation at war, speaking with experts and everyday Ukrainians to help them answer pressing questions. (Illustration: Karolina Gulshani)

Picture this: You’re scrolling through eBay, ten years from now, maybe looking for some artwork to put up in your new apartment. You come across a painting you like…but it looks familiar. Really familiar. You look a little closer and you realize — you’ve seen this painting before. In a museum, in Ukraine. And you think to yourself…wait – What’s it doing on eBay?

In this episode of “Did the War End?” we hear from two experts about how Ukrainian art has become an important target for Russian occupiers during the war. Tune in to find out what's been stolen, where it’s going…and why.

Listen and follow:

soundcloudspotifyapplegoogle
overcastanchorstitcherpocket
Authors: Anastasiia Lapatina and Agatha Gorski and Catarina Buchatskiy
