Pentagon chief calls Ramstein-7 meeting 'very successful," more military aid for Ukraine announced

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Nov. 16 that the seventh Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting was "very successful," with members announcing further military aid for Ukraine.

Austin said the group will continue working closely with Ukraine to provide critical equipment and weapons. "We're going to maintain our momentum throughout the winter so that Ukraine can continue to consolidate gains and seize the initiative on the battlefield," Austin said.

"Russia is facing setback after setback on the battlefield," Austin said. "And Russia is putting Ukrainian civilians and civilian infrastructure in its gun sights. Both of these things only deepen the resolve of this contact group, and they only intensify Ukraine's determination."