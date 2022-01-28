Pavel Felgenhauer: Russia and NATO locked in high-risk standoff in Mediterranean and Black Seas

This audio is created with AI assistance

On Wednesday, January 26, the United States’ ambassador in Moscow, John Sullivan, personally delivered a memorandum to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs containing the official US reply to earlier Russian demands on security guarantees. Simultaneously, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) handed over to Moscow its separate written response. Both Washington and Brussels refused to deny countries like Ukraine or Georgia the right to seek NATO membership, though it is clear such membership is not pending anytime soon in either case.

Continue reading on The Jamestown Foundation.

Editor’s Note: This op-ed was published by The Jamestown Foundation. The Kyiv Independent is aggregating it as a recommendation to our readers.