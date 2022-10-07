Parliament approves Andrii Pyshnyi as Ukraine's new central bank chief

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Verkhovna Rada has voted to appoint former head of state bank Oschadbank Andrii Pyshnyi as the new head of Ukraine's National Bank, according to lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

Pyshnyi worked at Oshchadbank from 2014 to 2019. According to Forbes Ukraine, he has good relationships with President's Office Head Andriy Yermak.

The previous NBU head Kyrylo Shevchenko resigned on Oct. 4, citing "health reasons." Earlier, on Dec. 10, he told Bloomberg that he had endured political pressure since his appointment in 2020.

After his resignation, on Oct. 6, Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau accused Shevchenko of embezzling Hr 206 million from state bank Ukrgasbank in 2014-2019

