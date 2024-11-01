Over 45 countries pledge support at Montreal conference for the return of Ukrainian captives and deportees

This audio is created with AI assistance

Following the Ministerial Conference on the Human Dimension of the Peace Formula in Montreal, over 45 countries signed a pledge on Oct. 31 in support of facilitating the return of all Ukrainian captives and deportees.

The theme of releasing prisoners and deportees was based on the fourth point of the Ukrainian Formula for Peace, It took place in Montreal, Canada, and was attended by representatives from approximately 70 countries and international organizations.

The pledge that was signed outlines shared principles among participants, reaffirms strong support for Ukraine’s victory, and condemns any nation aiding Russia's aggression.

Key agreements include enhancing Ukraine's collaboration with international partners to address humanitarian issues and compliance with the Geneva Conventions, as well as identifying trusted mediating states for negotiations regarding the return of Ukrainian military personnel, civilians, and children.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha highlighted the conference's tangible outcomes, particularly commitments from specific countries to assist in returning children.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly noted that Qatar, the Vatican, South Africa, Lithuania, and the UAE have made specific pledges to aid in the return of deported individuals.

Additionally, a coalition of countries will be formed to gather information about captured Ukrainians and assist in data verification.

The conference participants also committed to supporting Ukraine in reintegrating those who eventually return, and raising awareness about Russia's unlawful detentions and deportations.

Russian authorities and their collaborators have illegally deported thousands of Ukrainian children from occupied territories to Russia.

At least 19,500 children have been confirmed as abducted by Russia since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and less than 400 of them have been returned home, according to the Children of War database.

Russia also holds thousands of Ukrainian prisoners of war, with 3,672 of them having been successfully brought back from captivity.

The United Nations commission has published several reports describing the torture of Ukrainian POWs as “widespread and systematic,” and the conditions of their detention as "shocking." Some Ukrainian POWs have died in captivity from causes such as "blunt force trauma".