OSCE chief visits Kyiv, meets Foreign Minister Kuleba

Bujar Osmani, the chairman-in-office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and Foreign Minister of North Macedonia, arrived in Kyiv on Oct. 16 for meetings with Ukrainian top officials.

Osmani already met Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, pledging that the OSCE "will continue to support a just peace for Ukraine while upholding its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

"The Russian Federation must stop the war of aggression and end human suffering. The people of Ukraine deserve peace," Osmani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

According to the organization's press service, Osmani is also set to meet with civil society members and staff of the OSCE Extra-budgetary Support Program for Ukraine.

The discussions focus on "the most pressing challenges faced by civilians due to Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine, and the OSCE's continued role in supporting Ukraine's people, institutions and civil society," reads the press announcement.

The OSCE chief said he visited a Ukrainian school targeted by Russian attacks, "witnessing the impact on children's and education."

"It's a stark reminder of the urgent need for peace. Every child deserves safety, education, and a bright future," added Osmani.

In July, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly recognized Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and the private mercenary Wagner Group as a terrorist organization.

Earlier, the organization prepared a report proving that mass deportation and forcible transfer of Ukrainian children to the occupied areas and Russia's territory "may amount" to a crime against humanity.