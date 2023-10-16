Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

OSCE chief visits Kyiv, meets Foreign Minister Kuleba

by Dinara Khalilova October 16, 2023 4:02 PM 2 min read
The OSCE Chairman-in-Office Bujar Osmani (right) and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during their meeting in Kyiv on Oct. 16, 2023. (Bujar Osmani/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Bujar Osmani, the chairman-in-office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and Foreign Minister of North Macedonia, arrived in Kyiv on Oct. 16 for meetings with Ukrainian top officials.

Osmani already met Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, pledging that the OSCE "will continue to support a just peace for Ukraine while upholding its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

"The Russian Federation must stop the war of aggression and end human suffering. The people of Ukraine deserve peace," Osmani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

According to the organization's press service, Osmani is also set to meet with civil society members and staff of the OSCE Extra-budgetary Support Program for Ukraine.

The discussions focus on "the most pressing challenges faced by civilians due to Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine, and the OSCE's continued role in supporting Ukraine's people, institutions and civil society," reads the press announcement.

The OSCE chief said he visited a Ukrainian school targeted by Russian attacks, "witnessing the impact on children's and education."

"It's a stark reminder of the urgent need for peace. Every child deserves safety, education, and a bright future," added Osmani.

In July, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly recognized Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and the private mercenary Wagner Group as a terrorist organization.

Earlier, the organization prepared a report proving that mass deportation and forcible transfer of Ukrainian children to the occupied areas and Russia's territory "may amount" to a crime against humanity.

Explainer: What we know about Russia’s deportation of Ukrainian children
In March, the International Criminal Court made a historic ruling: It issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian official overseeing the forced deportations of Ukrainian children to Russia. The statement by ICC says that Putin is “allegedly respo…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.