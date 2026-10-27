On holiday celebrating Ukrainian language, Russia strikes publisher's warehouse in Kharkiv

Planned book releases from Ukrainian publishing house and bookstore chain KSD, scheduled to begin in November, have been delayed after Russia struck the company's warehouse in Kharkiv, the publisher announced on Oct. 27.

The announcement coincides with the Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language, a national holiday celebrating the Ukrainian language and the country's literary heritage.

"Fortune was not on our side today," KSD wrote.

KSD has not yet assessed the full extent of the damage to its warehouse stock and has shared only that no employees were injured during the attack.

The disruption to KSD's planned releases is the latest blow to Ukraine's book industry, which has endured repeated Russian strikes on printing facilities and warehouses since the start of the full-scale war.

Russian strikes destroyed more than 13 million books over the past summer alone.

KSD urged people who want to show their support to buy books in their stores or order them online from their website, a trend that has grown since Russian attacks on the book industry intensified.

"Every book purchased, every order placed, and every choice you make is a significant contribution to our shared endeavor — and it enables us to continue creating, publishing, and sharing with you stories that inspire and stay in your heart," KSD wrote.

The Culture Ministry announced a $500,000 fundraising initiative on Sept. 21 for grants that would aid independent Ukrainian publishers struggling with massive financial losses after Russian attacks destroyed 13 million books over the summer.