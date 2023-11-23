Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Officials: Norway, Estonia may close border crossings with Russia

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 23, 2023 9:13 AM 2 min read
A photo shows the Storskog border crossing station at the Norwegian-Russian border near Elvenes, Norway, on July 4, 2023. (James Brooks / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Norway may follow the example of Finland and close its land border crossing with Russia "if necessary," Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said on Nov. 22, as cited by Norwegian TV2 channel.

On the same day, Estonia's interior minister accused Russia of organizing "a hybrid attack operation" to bring migrants to its border, adding that Estonia has prepared to close border crossings if "the migration pressure from Russia escalates," Reuters reported.

"Unfortunately, there are many signs that Russian border officials and possibly other agencies are involved," Estonia's Lauri Laanemets said.

"Quite frankly, (the) ongoing migration pressure on Europe's eastern border is a hybrid attack operation."

Speaking at a press conference, Støre reportedly said the Norwegian government is closely following the situation on border crossings in both Finland and Estonia.

The only legal land border crossing between Norway and Russia is called Storskog and is located in the far northeastern part of Norway.

Finland announced on Nov. 22 that it would close all but the northernmost crossing on its border with Russia due to a rising number of asylum seekers.

The measure will take effect on Nov. 24. It follows Helsinki's accusations that Russia is orchestrating the influx of migrants as retribution for Finland's entry into NATO, which Moscow has denied.

According to the Finnish Border Guard, some 600 migrants without proper documentation arrived in the country in November compared to a few dozen in the previous months. These migrants are foreigners who pass through Russia from third countries, such as Iraq, Syria, Turkey, and Somalia.

Reports of Moscow-orchestrated migrant crisis echo the strategy used by Belarus against its NATO neighbors. Minsk has been facilitating flows of third-country migrants to the Baltic countries and Poland since 2021.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

News Feed

7:49 AM

China-Russia 2023 trade surpasses $200 billion.

Chinese-Russian bilateral trade hit $218 billion from January-November 2023, surpassing the $200 billion goal the two countries set in 2019, CNN reported following the China-Russia annual year-end meeting.
5:38 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on Dec. 21, firing 24 times and causing at least 86 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
3:34 PM

Ukrainian parliament votes to legalize medical cannabis.

The draft law proposed to license the economic activity of cultivating hemp for medical, industrial, and scientific purposes. It aims to help Ukrainian war veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), people with cancer, and other serious illnesses to get pain relief and reduce other symptoms. If the law comes into force, the distribution of cannabis for recreational purposes would still be prohibited.
1:39 PM

Abramovich loses appeal to be removed from EU sanctions list.

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has a net worth estimated to be around $9 billion and has Russian, Israeli, and Portuguese citizenship. He was formerly the governor of the Chutokha region in Russia's far east, and previously owned the U.K. Chelsea football club, which he was forced to sell after the outbreak of the full-scale invasion.
