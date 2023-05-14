Official: At least 4 wounded in Zaporizhzhia Oblast by Russian rockets

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least three civilians and an ambulance driver were wounded by Russian Grad rockets in a village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on May 14, the President's Office said.

The Russian rockets hit the village of Prymorske, targeting a house and a high school. The village is located some 30 kilometers from Zaporizhzhia, near the Dnipro River.

Earlier in the day, a 48-year-old woman was wounded by Russian artillery in the village of Novoiakovlivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Yurii Malashko said. The victim was evacuated to a medical facility, he added.

The official added that a shop in the village was burned down and houses were damaged.

The two villages where the Russian attacks were reported are located no more than 30 kilometers apart in southeastern Ukraine. Russia has occupied more than half of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.