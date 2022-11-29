Official: US has no plans to give Ukraine Patriot missiles 'right now' but it’s being discussed.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Pentagon is discussing “a wide variety of capabilities and support with Ukraine,” including Patriot air defense systems, but doesn’t intend to supply them “right now,” the U.S. Defense Department's press secretary Pat Ryder said on Nov. 29, as cited by CNN.

“We’ll continue to look at working with allies and partners in terms of what we can get to Ukraine as quickly as possible so they can start employing those capabilities immediately,” Ryder added.

He said that Patriot batteries, like other sophisticated weapons, demand “a pretty significant maintenance and sustainment tail, as well as a training tail,” which complicates their supplies to Ukraine.

Earlier on the day, CNN reported, citing a senior American defense official, that the U.S. was considering sending Patriot systems to Ukraine to help the country counter Russian missile attacks.

Earlier in November, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said her country would provide Poland with Patriot systems.

On Nov. 23, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said he had asked Germany to send Patriot missile launchers offered to Poland to western Ukraine instead.

However, the German government rejected Poland’s offer, saying that it would have to be approved by NATO.

Despite Ukraine’s repeated requests, the U.S. has also refused to supply Patriot systems to Ukraine so far.