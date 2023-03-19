Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Official: Russia damaged or seized more than 1,700 fire trucks, hundreds of fire stations during full-scale war

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 19, 2023 9:56 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Serhii Kruk, who heads Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, reported on March 19 that Ukraine has lost more than 1,700 fire trucks, 300 fire stations and more than 700 buildings run by the Emergency Service since the start of Russia’s full-scale war.

Some of these lost assets have been damaged from constant shelling, the rest have been seized by the Russian army in occupied areas.

Kruk added that Ukraine currently receives a lot of aid from various countries, including “extremely necessary ” equipment for rescuers and special clothing.

Over the past year, Kyiv alone received 36 fire trucks, including 12 fire trucks and 7 ambulances from Germany and Poland, as well as rescue equipment from Switzerland, which the city received in July last year.

Ukraine war latest: ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin, Russia's Bakhmut offensives 'lowest since January'
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.