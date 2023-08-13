Official: Partisans set Russian base on fire in Mariupol

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian partisans have set a Russian military base in occupied Mariupol on fire, Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the exiled mayor of Mariupol, reported on Aug. 13.

Russia has lost at least 10 troops, three trucks, and five cars, he said in another Telegram post.

Andriushchenko didn't whether Russian soldiers were killed or wounded.

The pictures published on Telegram channels showed pillars of smoke behind the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, in the area where Russian forces reportedly have a base.

Mariupol, a port city on the Sea of Azov, had a population of half a million before the war and was home to the Azovstal steel plant.

Russia has occupied Mariupol since May 2022, following a brutal three-month siege that damaged most of the civilian infrastructure of Mariupol.