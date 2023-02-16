Nuland: New G7 sanctions package to be announced at Russian invasion anniversary

This audio is created with AI assistance

A new sanctions package against Russia may be announced by the United States and the Group of Seven (G7) nations around the anniversary of the full-scale invasion, U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said during a telephone briefing with journalists on Feb. 16.

"These sanctions will expand and deepen the previously introduced restrictions in certain categories, related, in particular, to limiting the flow of technology and equipment for the Russian defense industry, etc.," Nuland said.

According to Nuland, sanctions are also being readied for individuals who are involved in or actively support the war against Ukraine.

The sanctions may also expand to include countries that help Russia in its war effort.

"We have spoken publicly about Iran, North Korea, and China. But there are also other countries that are used to circumvent sanctions," she added.