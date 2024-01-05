Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Norwegian F-16 jets arrive in Denmark for Ukrainian pilots training

by Martin Fornusek January 5, 2024 9:14 PM 1 min read
A Norwegian F-16 jet lands in Denmark as part of a training program for Ukrainian pilots on Jan. 5, 2024. (Norwegian Air Force/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Norwegian F-16 fighter jets had landed in Denmark to support the training program for Ukrainian personnel, the Norwegian Air Force announced on Jan. 5.

Earlier this week, Oslo said it is sending two F-16s along with 10 instructors to a facility in Denmark where instruction for Ukrainian aviators is underway.

One of the 13 countries of the "fighter jet coalition," Norway pledged to help train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s as Kyiv expects to receive the U.S.-made jets from its partners.

"After over 40 years in service, these aircraft will now train Ukrainian military personnel, reinforcing our commitment to Ukraine's defense," the Norwegian Air Force said on the social media platform X.

Belgium also announced on Jan. 4 that it is deploying two of its F-16 jets and 50 personnel to Denmark as part of the training program.

Next to Denmark, flying lessons for Ukrainian pilots are also ongoing in the U.S. and a training hub was opened in Romania last November.

Pentagon spokesperson General Pat Ryder said on Jan. 4 that the training in the U.S. would be complete "later this year" without giving a more precise deadline.

The Washington Post reported that according to official estimates, Ukrainian pilots would be ready to fly F-16s no earlier than summer 2024.

It also remains unclear when Ukraine will receive the aircraft. Some Ukrainian lawmakers have suggested that they will not be in operation until late spring in the best-case scenario.

Apart from the two jets allocated for training, Norway has also pledged to hand over some of its F-16s to bolster Ukraine's Air Force without specifying the number. According to the NRK broadcaster, Oslo plans to send between five and 10 planes.

The Netherlands will deliver 18 F-16 aircraft to Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Dec. 22, following a call with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Denmark pledged to provide 19 of its aircraft.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:05 PM

Finland plans to ban Russian LNG from 2025.

Finland plans to ban imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) from next year, Finnish Environment and Climate Minister Kai Mykkanen told newspaper Helsingin Sanomat on Jan. 5.
4:12 PM

Sweden to withdraw aid to Mali over stance toward Russia.

"When we cooperate with other countries, we also want those countries to cooperate with Sweden, but Mali's military junta instead turns to Russia and supports its full-scale war against Ukraine," said Johan Forssel, Swedish Minister for Foreign Trade and International Development Cooperation.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.