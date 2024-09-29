North Korea claims that US military aid to Ukraine is 'incredible mistake'

This audio is created with AI assistance

North Korea, facing accusations of illegally supplying weapons to Russia, slammed the U.S. decision to send $8 billion in military aid to Ukraine, labeling it an "incredible mistake" and warning that it risks sparking nuclear conflict with Russia.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced the new aid package, which includes long-range weapons to strengthen Ukraine's ability to hit Russian targets from safer distances, during President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Washington.

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, accused the U.S. of intensifying the war in Ukraine and pushing Europe toward the edge of nuclear war, according to Reuters.

In a statement released by state news agency KCNA, Kim said: "The United States and the West should not dismiss or underestimate Russia's serious warning. Are they truly prepared to face the consequences of recklessly playing with fire against Russia, a nuclear superpower?"

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly cautioned that Russia may use nuclear weapons if attacked, and he views any assault on Russia supported by a nuclear-armed nation as a collective strike.

Kim also condemned the U.S. decision to provide further military aid to Zelensky, calling it a "dangerous and irresponsible gamble" and describing the move as "an incredible mistake and foolish act." Kim regularly issues statements on North Korea's political and security positions, which are widely believed to reflect the views of the country's supreme leader.