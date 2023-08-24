Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
NGO: Russia conducts raids at Crimean Tatars' homes

by Martin Fornusek August 24, 2023 11:46 AM 2 min read
Russian security services conducted raids at homes of Crimean Tatars on the morning of Aug. 24, 2023. (Photo: Crimean Solidarity)
Russian security services conducted searches at the homes of Crimean Tatars in the Bakhchysarai district on the morning of Aug. 24, the Crimean Solidarity human rights organization reported.

"Since 4 a.m. on Aug. 24, 2023, in Bakhchysarai and the Bakhchysarai district, Russian security officers have been searching the homes of Crimea Tatars," said Refat Chubarov, the chairman of the Crimean Tatar Mejlis.

According to the Crimean Solidarity, the raids have been conducted by the Federal Security Service (FSB). The houses of Ruslan Asanov, Seidamet Mustafaiev, Remzi Nimetulaiev, Abdulmejit Seitumerov, Ametkhan Umerov, and Eldar Yakubov have been targeted, Chubarov said.

The Crimean Tatar leader said that the raids are Russia's retribution for the third Crimean Platform summit held in Kyiv on Aug. 23. The forum's goal is to ensure international coordination and consultation with the final goal of liberating the peninsula from the Russian occupation.

The event, which also addresses human rights violations conducted by Russian occupation authorities against the Crimean population, has been held in cooperation with the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People and non-governmental organizations dealing with human rights in Crimea.

Russia occupied the peninsula in 2014 after the EuroMaidan Revolution ousted the pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych. Since then, the occupation authorities have been carrying out repressions against pro-Ukrainian activists and Crimean Tatars.

Members of the Crimean Tatar community are regularly indicted with trumped-up charges of extremism and terrorism and sentenced to lengthy prison terms in kangaroo courts.

Author: Martin Fornusek
