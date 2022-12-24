Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Zelensky visits Vyshhorod after Russian missile strike.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 25, 2022 11:05 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Vyshhorod, a suburb of Kyiv, on Nov. 25 after a Russian missile strike killed seven people there two days ago. 

“A damaged four-story residential building is a consequence of the Russian missile terror against our people. We are providing all the necessary assistance to the affected residents - in particular, we are ensuring their housing needs,” he said. 

Zelensky also visited so-called “points of invincibility” in Vyshhorod, which are specially equipped places where Ukrainians can charge their phones, warm up, and get access to the internet and mobile network for free. 

Kyiv Oblast Police Chief Andriy Nebytov earlier said 30 people had been injured as a result of the attack. 

Russia launched a large-scale missile attack all over Ukraine on Nov. 23, killing civilians, damaging critical energy infrastructure, and causing blackouts in much of the country. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

