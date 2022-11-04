Zelensky: Ukraine receives first batch of armored vehicles from Greece

After their meeting in Kyiv on Nov. 3, President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou for the first batch of BMP-1 fighting vehicles that arrived in Ukraine from Greece. The presidents also discussed defense cooperation, the strengthening of sanctions against Russia, and Ukraine's post-war reconstruction.

"The community of Ukrainian Greeks traditionally lives in the south of our country... a large part of which was badly affected by the Russian strikes," said Zelensky in his video address. "When we return the Ukrainian flag to all the cities and villages of the country's south, we will invite Greece... to participate in restoring normal life there."

Sakellaropoulou said Greece would never recognize Russia's illegal annexation of the occupied Ukrainian territories, according to the President's Office.

"We've been on your side from day one. We support your determination to protect your territorial integrity and will support you as long as necessary," she said.

