Zelensky: 'Ukraine deserves negotiations on EU membership in 2023'

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he believes Ukraine deserves negotiations on European Union membership in 2023.

The EU top officials arrived in Kyiv on Feb. 2 ahead of a wartime EU-Ukraine summit scheduled on Feb. 3. A dozen members from the EU’s executive branch held a meeting with the Ukrainian government.

“We have reached very important mutual understandings that only together a strong Ukraine and a strong European Union can protect the life we value,” Zelensky said in his evening address.

Ukraine obtained EU candidate status in June after applying for membership a few days after Russia launched its full-scale invasion. According to a recent Rating Group poll, 87% of Ukrainians favor the country's aspiration to join the EU.