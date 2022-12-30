Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Friday, December 30, 2022

Zelensky: Securing energy system a top priority for Ukraine in 2023

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 30, 2022 9:25 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on Dec. 30 that stable electricity production and supply is the country's “one of the most important tasks for the next year.” 

According to Zelensky, the government has a “clear strategy for ensuring the generation and supply of electricity.”

“It will take time and a lot of effort, but it will happen,” Zelensky said.

As of late December, Russia has damaged or completely destroyed almost half of Ukraine’s energy system over 9 mass missile attacks since Oct. 10. 

Defense Minister Oleskii Reznikov said in December that Ukrainian air defense is now shooting down around 80% of Russian cruise missiles on average, though the remainder continue to strike energy infrastructure.

