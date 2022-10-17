Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalZelensky: Russia launched 28 missiles, over 15 drones at Ukraine on Oct. 11.

October 11, 2022 11:13 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian Arm intercepted 20 missiles and shot down almost all drones, President VolodZelensky said in an evening address.

