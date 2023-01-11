Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Zelensky: NATO's 'open door' rhetoric not enough for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 11, 2023 8:26 pm
Share

President Volodymyr Zelensky urged NATO to take concrete steps toward Ukraine's membership in the alliance at the July summit, saying that the "open door" rhetoric is not enough.

Zelensky made the statement during a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda in Lviv on Jan. 11.

Ukraine requested fast-track membership in NATO in September, but the process hasn't moved further since then.

"For today, just support for Ukraine from colleagues in NATO and support in the form of rhetoric about open doors is not enough for Ukraine," Zelensky said.

"The decision of NATO member states on the launch of the mechanism of accelerated integration of Ukraine into the alliance — as was the case with Sweden and Finland — would be the most efficient and consistent with the reality and our defense potential," Zelensky added.

On the same day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance should step up its support for Ukraine amid fierce fighting for Bakhmut and Soledar in Donetsk Oblast. He also welcomed recent support by the U.S., France, and Germany, which will soon deliver infantry fighting vehicles and light tanks to Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK