Zelensky: IMF executive board approves $1.3 billion package
This item is part of our running news digest
October 8, 2022 12:20 am
President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Oct. 7 that the allocation was approved under the International Monetary Fund’s Rapid Financing Instrument.
