Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Zelensky calls on Georgia to release Saakashvili for treatment abroad

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 20, 2022 2:54 am
Share

President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the Georgian government to transfer ex-President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili, imprisoned in Georgia for over a year, to a clinic outside of the country. 

Saakashvili was arrested in October 2021 after returning to Georgia from exile and jailed on what he says are trumped-up charges of abuse of office and embezzlement. 

He has gone on a hunger strike twice since his arrest and has reportedly suffered significant weight loss, and is unable to move with help. 

"Most likely, everyone can see in what condition Mikheil Saakashvili is now, can see the state of his health. Therefore, I am appealing to the people of Georgia, to the authorities of Georgia - we must show mercy, especially in the run-up to Christmas. What is happening to Mikheil now is bullying. This does not suit Georgia. This must be stopped," Zelensky said in his nightly address on Dec. 19.  

"Please make a decision that can save his life. Transfer Mykhailo Saakashvili to one of the clinics in Ukraine, another European country, or America. It is time to take this good step," he said. 

Saakashvili is a Ukrainian citizen and served as the head of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Executive Committee for Reform.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK