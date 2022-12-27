Zelensky: 9 million Ukrainians still without electricity

Around 9 million people in various regions of Ukraine are still cut off from power as of Dec. 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address.

"As of this evening, about 9 million people are cut off in different regions of Ukraine. But the number and duration of outages is gradually decreasing. I am grateful to each and every person who ensured this result,” he said.

Zelensky also thanked all utility workers who worked on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to restore energy to people in different parts of the country.

He also said that government officials in the energy sector were taking steps to stabilize the situation in the energy sector.

"Today, I held a special meeting with government officials on the situation in the energy sector and infrastructure. We are preparing for the next year — and not only for the winter months. There are threats that must be eliminated. There are steps to be taken. And the state will definitely make them," he said.