World Bank announces additional $530 million loan to Ukraine

According to the World Bank, the U.K. and Denmark provided $500 million and $30 million in loan guarantees, respectively, to meet Ukraine’s urgent needs caused by Russia’s full-scale war.

The loan will help cover essential “public services such as health, education, and social protection,” the statement reads.

“The toll of destruction, damage, and dislocation in Ukraine is staggering and continues to grow,” said Anna Bjerde, World Bank Regional Vice President for Europe and Central Asia. “The Ukrainian people have a long road to recovery ahead and development partners will need to continue to pull together to support Ukraine’s reconstruction.”