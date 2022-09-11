Water and electricity were restored to Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
September 11, 2022 2:49 am
Dmytro Orlov, mayor of Enerhodar, where the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is located, said workers restored power and electricity for citizens after it was disconnected due to Russian shelling.
