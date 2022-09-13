Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Washington Post: Intelligence says Russian retreat from Kharkiv Oblast could be turning point in war

September 13, 2022
Ukraine’s counteroffensive is adding pressure on Russia to reinforce personnel, U.S. and Western officials told the Washington Post on Sept. 12. Although Russia's next moves are unclear, one unnamed U.S. official said Russia's “weaknesses have been exposed and they don’t have great manpower reserves or equipment reserves.” 

