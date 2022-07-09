US to send precision artillery rounds to Ukraine.
July 9, 2022 9:39 am
As part of the latest military aid package approved by U.S. President Joe Biden on July 8, Ukraine will receive 1,000 rounds of 155 mm artillery billed as "having greater precision," according to the U.S. Department of Defense. The precision rounds can be used on equipment already at the disposal of Ukraine. This is the first time they will be provided to Ukraine.