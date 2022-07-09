Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, July 9, 2022

externalUS to send precision artillery rounds to Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 9, 2022 9:39 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

As part of the latest military aid package approved by U.S. President Joe Biden on July 8, Ukraine will receive 1,000 rounds of 155 mm artillery billed as "having greater precision," according to the U.S. Department of Defense. The precision rounds can be used on equipment already at the disposal of Ukraine. This is the first time they will be provided to Ukraine.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok