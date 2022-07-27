Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUS to keep sharing intelligence with Ukraine despite changes to Zelensky’s inner circle

July 19, 2022 2:57 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. State Department says it will continue to provide Ukraine with intelligence amid President Volodymyr Zelensky’s decision to replace top personnel, including Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and Security Service Head Ivan Bakanov. “We are in daily contact with our Ukrainian partners… We invest not in personalities, we invest in institutions,” U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

