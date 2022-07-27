US to keep sharing intelligence with Ukraine despite changes to Zelensky’s inner circle
July 19, 2022 2:57 am
The U.S. State Department says it will continue to provide Ukraine with intelligence amid President Volodymyr Zelensky’s decision to replace top personnel, including Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and Security Service Head Ivan Bakanov. “We are in daily contact with our Ukrainian partners… We invest not in personalities, we invest in institutions,” U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.