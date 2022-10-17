Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
US Senator fears Russia may hit weapon supply center in Poland

October 2, 2022 11:32 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Marco Rubio, the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, told CNN that if Vladimir Putin decides he can lose the war because of the Western weapon supplies to Ukraine, the Russian dictator could strike at the logistic centers “where these supplies are coming through, including inside Poland.”

Rubio's fears about possible next moves by the Kremlin intensified after the Ukrainian army recaptured the strategic city of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast. He said that Ukraine is on the path to regaining "a lot of territories."

Lyman, a town with a prewar population of about 22,000 people, serves as a key regional logistics hub. It was liberated by the Ukrainian military on Oct. 1.

On the following day, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the town was "fully cleared" of Russian forces. 

