US sanctions Iranian companies over drone sales to Russia
September 9, 2022 3:27 am
The U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on four Iranian companies and one individual for the development and shipment of Iranian drones to Russia. According to the U.S. Treasury Department, the list includes Safiran Airport Services, Paravar Pars Company, Design and Manufacturing of Aircraft Engines, Baharestan Kish Company, and Rehmatollah Heidari.
