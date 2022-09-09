Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, September 9, 2022

externalUS sanctions Iranian companies over drone sales to Russia

This item is part of our running news digest

September 9, 2022 3:27 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on four Iranian companies and one individual for the development and shipment of Iranian drones to Russia. According to the U.S. Treasury Department, the list includes Safiran Airport Services, Paravar Pars Company, Design and Manufacturing of Aircraft Engines, Baharestan Kish Company, and Rehmatollah Heidari.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok