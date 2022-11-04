Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUS National Security Advisor arrives in Kyiv on unannounced visit

This item is part of our running news digest

November 4, 2022 10:51 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan arrived in Kyiv on Nov. 4 to meet with President’s Office Head Andriy Yermak. Yermak and Sullivan reportedly discussed continued U.S. support to Ukraine in the “fight for its freedom and independence against the Russian invaders.”

