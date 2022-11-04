US National Security Advisor arrives in Kyiv on unannounced visit
November 4, 2022 10:51 pm
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan arrived in Kyiv on Nov. 4 to meet with President’s Office Head Andriy Yermak. Yermak and Sullivan reportedly discussed continued U.S. support to Ukraine in the “fight for its freedom and independence against the Russian invaders.”
