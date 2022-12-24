Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

US imposes sanctions on Russian naval entities in response to aggression against Ukrainian ports.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 22, 2022 7:58 pm
The United States has imposed new sanctions against 10 Russian naval entities in response to Russia's aggression against Ukrainian ports, according to the U.S. State Department. 

"We are determined to impose additional severe consequences on President (Vladimir) Putin and his allies for Russia's reprehensible conflict with Ukraine," the statement reads. "In response to Russian naval attacks on Ukrainian ports, including those that provide essential food and grain to the global community, the United States is imposing sanctions on Russian naval entities." 

The targeted entities include companies involved in various aspects of Russia's naval capabilities, such as battery producer Rigel and Elektropribor, a research institute. 

Rigel has been supplying the Russian navy for over 15 years, while Elektropribor manufactures navigation systems for Russian military ships.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

