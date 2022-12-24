Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
US Army plans ‘dramatic’ ammo production increase amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 6, 2022 1:04 am
The U.S. Army is seeking a “dramatic” increase in monthly production of 155mm artillery shells over the next three years as donations to Ukraine are “straining allied munitions stockpiles,” Doug Bush, the assistant secretary of the U.S. Army for acquisition, told Defense News, a U.S. media outlet. 

“We want to be able to build our stocks not just where we started the war, but higher,” Bush said. “We’re posturing for ― over a period of three years ― a dramatic increase in conventional artillery ammunition production.” 

The U.S. has supplied Ukraine with over a million artillery rounds, the report reads. 

Bush also noted that it’s unclear what the Ukrainian military’s needs will be in the middle term and the long term, and the U.S. Army wants to be ready. 

“By creating this capacity ... if this war goes three or four years, we’ll be in a position just vastly to outproduce the Russians all by ourselves ― and if you combine that with our allies, then we’re just dwarfing their capability. They won’t be able to keep up,” he said.

