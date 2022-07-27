Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 20, 2022 2:28 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
On July 19, the U.S. added Russia to its “Trafficking in Persons Report,” which lists countries involved in a “policy or pattern” of human trafficking and forced labor or whose forces or sponsored forces recruit or use child soldiers. “Millions of Ukrainians have had to flee their homes,” said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “That makes them highly vulnerable to exploitation.”

The Kyiv Independent news desk
