US adds Russia to human trafficking, child soldier lists
July 20, 2022 2:28 am
On July 19, the U.S. added Russia to its “Trafficking in Persons Report,” which lists countries involved in a “policy or pattern” of human trafficking and forced labor or whose forces or sponsored forces recruit or use child soldiers. “Millions of Ukrainians have had to flee their homes,” said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “That makes them highly vulnerable to exploitation.”