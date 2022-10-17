Update: 11 killed, 87 injured by Russia’s mass strike on Ukraine on Oct. 10
October 10, 2022 6:11 pm
National Police Chief Ihor Klymenko said that 41-year-old head of Cyber Police Department Yurii Zaskoka was among those killed in Kyiv on Oct. 10.
According to Klymenko, Russia’s so far largest coordinated missile attack against Ukraine damaged 70 infrastructure sites, including 29 critical infrastructure facilities, 35 residential houses, four multi-storied buildings, and a school.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.