Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Update: 11 killed, 87 injured by Russia’s mass strike on Ukraine on Oct. 10

October 10, 2022 6:11 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

National Police Chief Ihor Klymenko said that 41-year-old head of Cyber Police Department Yurii Zaskoka was among those killed in Kyiv on Oct. 10.

According to Klymenko, Russia’s so far largest coordinated missile attack against Ukraine damaged 70 infrastructure sites, including 29 critical infrastructure facilities, 35 residential houses, four multi-storied buildings, and a school.



The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok