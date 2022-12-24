Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

UN to allocate extra $20 million to aid Ukraine's public organizations, volunteer groups

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 21, 2022 5:53 pm
Share

The United Nations has announced an additional $20 million in funding from the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund (UHF) to support over 300 civil society organizations, community-based organizations, and volunteer groups in Ukraine.

Denise Brown, the UHF coordinator for Ukraine, emphasized the crucial role these groups have played in providing vital assistance to millions of people affected by Russia’s war, including supplying necessities such as water, food, medicine, and shelter.

“These groups have always been the backbone of the humanitarian response in Ukraine and even more since the war started in late February,” she said.

“The work they are doing is impressive. However, 10 months later, their resources are being exhausted, and they need support to sustain their vital assistance to the people of Ukraine,” she said.

The new funding brings the total amount allocated by the UN for life-saving operations in Ukraine to over $252 million since Feb. 24.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK