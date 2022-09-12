Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkrainian National Opera ballet dancer Oleksandr Shapoval killed in combat

September 13, 2022 12:42 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ballet soloist of Ukraine's National Opera and Honored Artist of Ukraine Oleksandr Shapoval was killed in combat near Maiorske in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 12, Valentyna Samchenko, deputy editor-in-chief of the Ukraina Moloda media outlet, announced on Facebook. 

