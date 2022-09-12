Ukrainian National Opera ballet dancer Oleksandr Shapoval killed in combat
September 13, 2022 12:42 am
Ballet soloist of Ukraine's National Opera and Honored Artist of Ukraine Oleksandr Shapoval was killed in combat near Maiorske in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 12, Valentyna Samchenko, deputy editor-in-chief of the Ukraina Moloda media outlet, announced on Facebook.
