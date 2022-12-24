Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Ukrainian intelligence: Putin postponed Ukraine invasion date three times

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 19, 2022 8:52 pm
Share

Russian President Vladimir Putin delayed Russia's planned invasion of Ukraine on three occasions after consulting with Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, and Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, ccording to Vadym Skibitsky, a deputy head of Ukraine's military intelligence agency.

Skibitsky stated that the Russian Federal Security Service had urged Gerasimov to move forward with the invasion, and that Russia had invested a significant amount of resources in its preparation.

“According to our information, for the third time the offensive was postponed in mid-February,” he said.

Skibitsky added that Russian military units involved in the planned invasion were only supplied with food, ammunition, and fuel for three days, indicating that Russia may have seriously underestimated the situation.

According to numerous independent analyses and investigations, Russia's decision to invade Ukraine was taken by dictator Vladimir Putin in a high level of isolation from everyone but his closest personal confidants, a factor seen as a key reason for the early failures of the offensive on Kyiv.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK