Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Ukraine's military: Luhansk Oblast teachers are reportedly forced to accept Russian passports

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 7, 2023 3:58 am
In the occupied areas of Luhansk Oblast, Russian forces are forcing Ukrainian teachers to obtain Russian passports, the National Resistance Center, an organization run by Ukraine's Special Forces, reported on Feb. 6. 

All the teachers who continued working in the occupied areas were informed that they would be fired if they did not receive a Russian passport. The center alleged that the teachers must write an application to renounce Ukrainian citizenship, although Russia allows people to have two passports. 

