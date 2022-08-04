Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, August 4, 2022

externalUkraine’s military foils Russian reconnaissance attempts, destroys equipment in southern Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

August 2, 2022 3:24 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Operational Command “South” reported that three reconnaissance efforts by Russian forces in Bilohirka and Trudoliubivka in Kherson Oblast were unsuccessful. Ukrainian forces also reportedly killed 32 Russian troops and destroyed a howitzer, a surface-to-air missile system, and four armored vehicles.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok