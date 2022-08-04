Ukraine’s military foils Russian reconnaissance attempts, destroys equipment in southern Ukraine
August 2, 2022 3:24 am
Operational Command “South” reported that three reconnaissance efforts by Russian forces in Bilohirka and Trudoliubivka in Kherson Oblast were unsuccessful. Ukrainian forces also reportedly killed 32 Russian troops and destroyed a howitzer, a surface-to-air missile system, and four armored vehicles.