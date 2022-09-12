Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkraine’s FM demands liberation of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

This item is part of our running news digest

September 12, 2022 10:03 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko said on Sept. 12 that, to guarantee its safety, the nuclear plant must be liberated, demilitarized, and returned to Ukraine's control. "Anything short of this won't make Russia stop its dangerous game," Nikolenko said.

