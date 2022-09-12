Ukraine’s FM demands liberation of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
September 12, 2022 10:03 pm
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko said on Sept. 12 that, to guarantee its safety, the nuclear plant must be liberated, demilitarized, and returned to Ukraine's control. "Anything short of this won't make Russia stop its dangerous game," Nikolenko said.
