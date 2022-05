This item is part of our running news digest

Ukrainian athletes have already won a total of 103 medals, including 47 gold, 29 silver, and 27 bronze medals in the 2021 Summer Deaflympics. It is the country’s best-ever result in the Deaflympics, Ukraine’s Ministry of Youth and Sports reported on May 11. The 2021 Games are being held in Caxias Do Sul, Brazil.

