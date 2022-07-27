Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

externalUkraine to receive 7.4 million euros for subsidized loans to small business from Germany

This item is part of our running news digest

July 26, 2022 1:37 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Minister of Finance Sergii Marchenko signed an agreement with the German KfW Development Bank to re-finance energy efficient investments of small and medium-sized enterprises on July 25. Credit funds totalling 7 million euros and 400,000 euros of grant aid will be used for the implementation of the project. 


externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok