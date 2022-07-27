Ukraine to receive 7.4 million euros for subsidized loans to small business from Germany
July 26, 2022 1:37 am
Minister of Finance Sergii Marchenko signed an agreement with the German KfW Development Bank to re-finance energy efficient investments of small and medium-sized enterprises on July 25. Credit funds totalling 7 million euros and 400,000 euros of grant aid will be used for the implementation of the project.