Ukraine returns 107 POWs from Russian captivity

One hundred seven Ukrainian soldiers were released from Russian captivity on Nov. 3, including 74 defenders of the Azovstal steel plant, according to President's Office Head Andriy Yermak. Many of them are seriously wounded, he added.

"We've managed to exchange those who were seriously wounded in Mariupol... boys with shrapnel wounds in their arms and legs. There are people with amputated limbs and burns, who don't feel part of their face," Yermak said.

More than 1,000 Ukrainians have been returned from Russian captivity since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, according to Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate.

During the previous prisoner exchange on Oct. 29, Russia released 52 Ukrainian prisoners of war.